State govt. to buy 5,800 new buses for the four transport corporations by the end of March

January 25, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In view of the significant increase in the number of bus passengers in the State as a result of Shakti Yojana, the State government will be purchasing 5,800 new buses for the four transport corporations by the end of March, Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy has said.

He was speaking in Kalaburagi on Thursday after inaugurating the newly constructed city bus stand built at a cost of ₹20 crore that was released by Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).

The Minister said that the number of bus commuters has increased to 1.10 crore from 84 lakh per day in the State after the implementation of Shakti scheme. And, nearly 139 crore people across the State have benefited from free bus services under the scheme in the last eight months.

The State government has provided 630 buses for KKRTC and the corporation will get 485 additional buses in the coming days, Mr. Reddy added.

Accusing the then BJP government of not filling posts lying vacant in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) after the retirement of 13,888 employees, Mr. Reddy said that the Congress-led State government started the recruitment process as soon as it came to power.

And, approval has been given to recruit for 9,000 posts in the first phase, of which nearly 1,680 posts lying vacant in KKRTC will be filled, he added.

Mr. Reddy also directed the KKRTC Managing Director to run more Volvo, AC and non-AC sleeper buses from Kalyana Karnataka region to Bengaluru.

KKRDB chairman Ajay Singh said that the board will sanction ₹50 crore for purchasing 120 new buses for KKRTC. The balance funds will be released by the State government, he added.

Member of Legislative Assembly Allamprabhu Patil said that nearly 1,200 buses operate from Kalaburagi Central Bus Stand every day. This means that there is ever increasing levels of air pollution creating health hazards for the people, he added.

He appealed to the Minister to set up satellite bus stops on the ring road approaching Jewargi, Humnabad, Aland and Sedam taluks.

Responding to the proposal made by Mr. Patil for establishing satellite bus stations in all the four directions on the outskirts of the city, Mr. Reddy assured him of the government being ready to set up bus stands on the outskirts and asked him to find suitable land for the project.

Award

Six drivers attached to KKRTC were honored with the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal for accident-free driving and 121 drivers were awarded Silver Medals for the best service.

Families of eight employees who died on duty were handed over cheques for ₹10 lakh each at the function.

Mr. Reddy also flagged off new buses, an AC sleeper (Kalyana Ratha) and a non-AC sleeper (Amoghavarsha) service.

The bus stand has been built at a cost of ₹20 crore on 4,455 sq ft area.