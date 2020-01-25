State govt. subsidy to set up millet packaging units: Savadi

The State government will provide a subsidy of ₹10 lakh to farmers who set up packaging units for millets, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Agriculture Laxman Savadi said here on Saturday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a millet mela at the S.G. Balekundri Engineering College.

“This is part of our efforts to promote the cultivation and the consumption of millets. We will also give incentives to cultivators and those who store millets,” the Minister said.

“The pizza-burger culture has not only destroyed our eating habits, but also our health,” Mr. Savadi said.

“The increasing use of fertilizers and pesticides is leading to over 24 crore Indians suffering from high blood pressure, over 17% people suffering cardiac problems, and around 1 crore people suffering from cancer every year,” he said.

“Farmers should work to preserve the health of society. However rich you are, you cannot be healthy if you do not eat healthy food. Feeding poison to crops in the form of pesticides is a sin. Farmers should behave responsibly and seek god’s blessings by reducing the use of fertilizers,” he said.

Deputy Director of Agriculture H.D. Kolekar said the mela was organised to help farmers find markets.

The mela will end on Sunday evening. Farmers are showcasing and selling millets, fruits, flowers, and animals at the mela.

Organic Farmers’ Association president Ashok Tubachi, Anil Benake, MLA, ZP president Asha Aihole, ZP CEO Rajendra K.V., and others were present.