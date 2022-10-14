State govt. staff to donate ₹80 crore to ₹100 crore for Punyakoti cattle adoption scheme

The Hindu Bureau BENGALURU
October 14, 2022 21:22 IST

Responding positively to the call by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the State government employees are set to contribute ₹80 crore to ₹100 crore towards Punyakoti cattle adoption scheme of the government.

Office-bearers of the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Union, led by president C.S. Shadakshari, handed over a commitment letter in this regard to the Chief Minister in Bengaluru.

While Group A and Group B officers will make a one-time donation of ₹11,000 and ₹4,000, respectively, Group C officials will contribute ₹400 each. The donations would be deducted from the salaries of the staff in the months of October and November. The Chief Minister said more than one lakh aged cattle were in goshalas being run by the government.

