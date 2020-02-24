State govt. spending ₹50,000 crore on education: Karjol

RAICHUR

24 February 2020 06:22 IST

Deputy Chief Minister says it will help provide a better future for children

Govind Karjol, Deputy Chief Minister, has said that the State government is spending ₹50,000 crore on education to priovide a better future for children.

He was speaking after inaugurating the upgraded new school at Rangapur camp in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district on Sunday.

Mr. Karjol, who is also Minister for Social Welfare and Public Works, said that 25% in the State’s Budget will go for education to improve the quality of education and other infrastructure.

He praised the service of Venkateshwara Rao, who constructed the school building, and said that if donors come forward to develop the schools, the government will be able to improve the education sector.

Mr. Karjol appealed to the teachers to put efforts into shaping the career of students in government-run institutions.

“It is also the duty of teachers and heads of schools to provide moral lessons on culture and to teach them to respect the country,” he said.

Sanganna Karadi, MP, and Venkatrao Nadagouda, MLA of Sindhanur also spoke.

Basavaraj Dadesugur, MLA, Adimani Veeralaxmi, ZP president, Hanumanagowda Belakurki, president of the Agriculture Price Commission, Durgesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and others were present.