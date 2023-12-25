State govt. should receive the caste census report, says Vishwanath

December 25, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Minister and MLC A.H. Vishwanath urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to receive the caste census report submitted by H. Kantharaj, the former Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

Speaking to reporters after wishing the Bishop’s house and exchanging Christmas greetings with Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Vishwanath wondered why certain organisations were opposing the caste census report without reading it.

“I don’t understand it. Who has read the caste census report. Nobody has laid their hands on it yet. Without seeing it, how can you term it as unscientific,” Mr. Vishwanath said when his attention was drawn to the resolution passed by the Veerashaiva Mahasabha to oppose the caste census report’s acceptance by the State government.

Mr. Vishwanath recalled that there was a similar opposition to the report on backward classes called Havanur report submitted by the then Chairman of Backward Classes Commission L.G. Havanur.

While Venkataswamy Commission report and Chinnaswamy Commission report did not make to the Vidhana Soudha, Havanur report was discussed in the Legislature. There was so much opposition to the report that its copies were burnt, recalled Mr Vishwanath.

But, the then Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs remained unmoved and gave effect to the Havanur report while satisfying all the communities, he said.

Similiarly, Mr. Vishwanath said he would appeal to Mr. Siddaramaiah to receive the report on caste census submitted by Mr. Kantharaj. “He need not accept it right away and bring it into effect immediately. He should receive the report and throw it for a wider public debate,” he said.

Referring to the political pressure mounted upon him against accepting the report, Mr. Vishwanath said such pressures are common for the government. “But, I hope he receives the report,” he said.

Mr. Vishwanath refused to comment on the hijab controversy, which has again become a topic of discussion after Mr. Siddaramaiah’s statement on the government considering a proposal to withdraw the circular banning hijab in educational institutions.