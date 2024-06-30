ADVERTISEMENT

State govt. seeks Central support for several projects in Belagavi, other districts

Published - June 30, 2024 07:17 pm IST - Belagavi

Delegation led by the Chief Minister meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Ministers G. Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi and K.J. George during a meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

At a recent meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi, a delegation, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has sought support for several projects in Belagavi and other districts in the State.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who was part of the delegation, has sought declaration as National Highways for 39 roads.

He has also sought increased funding for construction of a National Highway between Belagavi and Raichur.

The delegation has sought approval for constructing a flyover on Old NH 4 in Belagavi city, cable car facility at Gokak Falls, road between Kittur town and Bailhongal and upgrading the Gokak-Yaragatti-Manvalli Road.

The delegation sought approval for a project to declare Belagavi, Hubballi Dharwad, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi as safe cities. If approved, several projects under the Nirbhaya Fund can be taken up in these cities.

An estimated ₹200 crore will be released for each city under the fund. As of now, only Bengaluru is covered under the project.

Under this project, civil and digital infrastructure will be put in place to make cities, offices and commutes safer for women, said a release.

