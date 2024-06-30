State govt. seeks Central support for several projects in Belagavi, other districts

At a recent meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi, a delegation, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has sought support for several projects in Belagavi and other districts in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who was part of the delegation, has sought declaration as National Highways for 39 roads.

He has also sought increased funding for construction of a National Highway between Belagavi and Raichur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation has sought approval for constructing a flyover on Old NH 4 in Belagavi city, cable car facility at Gokak Falls, road between Kittur town and Bailhongal and upgrading the Gokak-Yaragatti-Manvalli Road.

The delegation sought approval for a project to declare Belagavi, Hubballi Dharwad, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi as safe cities. If approved, several projects under the Nirbhaya Fund can be taken up in these cities.

An estimated ₹200 crore will be released for each city under the fund. As of now, only Bengaluru is covered under the project.

Under this project, civil and digital infrastructure will be put in place to make cities, offices and commutes safer for women, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.