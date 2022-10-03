State govt. sanctions ₹21.82 crore for highway widening

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 03, 2022 21:56 IST

The State government has sanctioned ₹21.82 crore for widening of Raichur Bachi State Highway that connects Kalyan Karnataka and Mumbai Karnataka.

MLA Anil Benake performed the Bhoomi Puja for the road widening in Belagavi on Sunday. He said it was a very important connecting link between various districts. It would also improve trade and transport as the road passes through Sambra airport. It will also improve the connectivity between Belagavi and the Sambra airport.

