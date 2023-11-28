State govt. ropes in Meta to train one lakh teachers, 10 lakh students in online safety

November 28, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government on Tuesday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Meta to offer training to one lakh teachers and 10 lakh students in digital safety and augmented reality/virtual reality by 2025.

Under the online safety initiative, those aged 18 to 24 from 100 colleges and universities across the State would receive digital awareness training. The aim of the programme was to make them more mindful of the new trends in digital safety, said Meta in a statement.

The digital citizenship initiative, a joint programme between the Ministry of ITBT and Meta, would develop a WhatsApp chatbot for delivery of information services across various government departments. The purpose of the programme was to streamline citizen communications and also create a Digital Safety Chatbot for citizen awareness, Meta said.

In this connection, Joel Kaplan, Vice-President, Global Public Policy, Facebook, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for IT&BT Priyank Kharge.

“Industry players like Meta can take the lead in training students and teachers for the future and also train people on safe online auctions and online safety, especially of women and children, is an area of focus and requires different stakeholders to come together,’‘ said the Chief Minister.

