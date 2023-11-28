HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State govt. ropes in Meta to train one lakh teachers, 10 lakh students in online safety

November 28, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with dignitaries in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with dignitaries in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Karnataka government on Tuesday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Meta to offer training to one lakh teachers and 10 lakh students in digital safety and augmented reality/virtual reality by 2025.

Under the online safety initiative, those aged 18 to 24 from 100 colleges and universities across the State would receive digital awareness training. The aim of the programme was to make them more mindful of the new trends in digital safety, said Meta in a statement.

The digital citizenship initiative, a joint programme between the Ministry of ITBT and Meta, would develop a WhatsApp chatbot for delivery of information services across various government departments. The purpose of the programme was to streamline citizen communications and also create a Digital Safety Chatbot for citizen awareness, Meta said.

In this connection, Joel Kaplan, Vice-President, Global Public Policy, Facebook, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for IT&BT Priyank Kharge.

“Industry players like Meta can take the lead in training students and teachers for the future and also train people on safe online auctions and online safety, especially of women and children, is an area of focus and requires different stakeholders to come together,’‘ said the Chief Minister.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.