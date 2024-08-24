GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State govt. revises TDR guidelines, aims to revitalise stalled infrastructure projects

Published - August 24, 2024 01:01 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant policy shift, the Karnataka government has updated its guidelines for evaluating compensation under the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scheme. This change is expected to rejuvenate numerous stalled infrastructure projects across the city, directly benefiting several property owners who had previously opposed the acquisition of their properties under the old TDR policy.

Grant of compensation

Under the revised guidelines, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) now has the authority to grant TDR compensation to agricultural land equivalent to that of residential property.

However, this is contingent on the property owner paying the necessary development charges for converting the land to non-agricultural use. The compensation structure will also vary depending on whether the converted non-agricultural land is intended for residential, industrial, or commercial purposes.

Strict timeline

In addition, the updated guidelines impose a strict timeline, requiring the BBMP to transfer collected fees or development charges to the revenue department within seven days.

The state cabinet approved these changes following a positive review from the Law Department, marking a crucial step in addressing the delays in infrastructure development and providing more equitable compensation to affected property owners.

