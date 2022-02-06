State Govt. releases funds to KKDB

Kalyana Karnataka Development Board chairman meets CM

The State Government, which was under pressure from Kalyana Karnataka region representatives to release funds for development purposes, on Saturday released the third and fourth instalment of funds to Kalyana Karnataka Development Board (KKDB) amounting to ₹731 crore.

While ₹1,492 crore had been set aside as allocation to KKDB in the Budget for 2021-2022, a total of ₹760 crore had already been released earlier, including ₹373 crore in the first instalment and ₹387 crore in the second instalment.

The Government had been under pressure to release the rest of the amount to KKDB. With the financial year-end approaching, the money was finally released on Saturday.

The order said that the release of third and fourth instalment was to facilitate payment of bills for works taken up by the board.

On Sunday, board chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor, accompanied by Ministers Govind Karjol and Halappa Achar, and legislator Doddanagouda Patil, met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and thanked him for the release of the third and fourth instalments.