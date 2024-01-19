State govt. playing politics over internal reservation, allege Madiga leaders

January 19, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - YADGIR

Taking exception to the State government’s decision to send a proposal on internal reservation to the Union government, the Madiga community leaders have accused the State government of playing politics.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, leader of the Madiga community Hanumanth Itagi said that although the proposal was pending before the seven-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, the State government had chosen to forward the proposal to the Centre with the intention of getting political mileage keeping the Lok Sabha elections in mind.

Mr. Itagi alleged that the Congress had used the Dalits as its vote bank since Independence, and it had never looked at their issues for three decades despite the struggle by the community for justice. But now the decision to send the proposal to the Centre was aimed at misleading the community. ”The State government is saying that it is sending a proposal to the Centre because it is necessary to make amendments to Article 341,” he said.

Mr. Itagi said that when the Union government itself was fighting the case in the Supreme Court, the State government’s move was aimed at playing politics.

He also alleged that the State government did nothing to send the report of the Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission to the Centre all these years. Gopal Dasanakeri, Mallikarjun Jolleppanavar, Chandrashekhar Kadechur, and others were present.