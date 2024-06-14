State govt. orders opening 1,008 preschools in Kalyana Karnataka; anganwadi workers oppose move

The Karnataka government has ordered the opening of pre-primary classes (Early Child Care and Education-ECCE) in 1,008 Government Primary Schools in seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region from the academic year 2024-25.

However, the June 11 order has met with resistance from Karnataka State Anganwadi Employees’ Association.

This is not the first time the State government has sought to open pre-primary classes in government schools. So far, it has started pre-primary classes in 276 Karnataka Public School (KPS) and 664 government schools across the State and is expanding the programme in a phased manner, despite resistance.

Expanding this to Kalyana Karnataka region, the State government has now ordered opening of 1,008 pre-primary classes, including in 119 government schools in Ballari district, 98 in Bidar, 234 in Kalaburagi, 131 in Koppal, 190 in Raichur, 142 in Vijayanagara, and 94 in Yadgir district. This will more than double the existing pre-primary classes in government schools in the State. The government has argued that this step is necessary to attract students towards government schools.

The order, issued recently, instructed the schools to set aside a room for pre-primary classes and the room should be furnished suitably, walls decorated with attractive pictures, and a green or blackboard installed from the floor up to 2 ft. to help children unleash their creativity. One teacher, who has passed II PU or completed D.Ed, should be roped in for classes along with two assistants, the order said. Classes will be held between 10 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. All children would be served milk, breakfast, and midday meals, the order said.

Anganwadi workers’ demand

Opposing the order, anganwadi workers have announced that they will picket the houses of all elected representatives of the region and will soon take the protest to the Chief Minister’s residence in Bengaluru.

S. Varalakshmi, president of Karnataka State Anganwadi Employees’ Association, said that the State government had been trying to start preschools in government schools since 2016, despite their opposition. “This order is the biggest expansion of that programme. It is a conspiracy to shut down all anganwadis in Kalyana Karnataka region,” she alleged.

She also said that instead of the State government recruiting new guest teachers, they could have at least taken anganwadi workers who are qualified.

“According to the Government Oorder, the basic educational qualification for the post of preschool teacher is II PU or D.Ed. Out of 61,876 anganwadi workers across the State, a total of 15,217 have passed II PU, 6,363 have completed graduation, and 1,682 have completed post-graduation. They have many years of experience in nurturing and caring for children. So, instead of hiring inexperienced teachers for pre-primary classes, can’t they hire anganwadi workers with good educational backgrounds?” she asked, adding that failing which, the government should withdraw the Integrated Child Development Services scheme.

