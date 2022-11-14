State govt. must direct private medical colleges not to collect excess fee if it is really interested in protecting students’ rights: HC

November 14, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

If the State government is really interested in protecting the rights of the students, then it should issue directions to all the private medical colleges not to collect fees in excess of what has been prescribed by the statutory authorities, the High Court of Karnataka has said.

A division bench comprising Justice B. Veerappa and Justice K.S. Hemalekha issued the directions while allowing the petitions filed by Harish G. and 28 other students of city-based Rajarajeshwari Medical College.

The petitioner students, who had joined the MBBS course in 2017-18, had sought direction to the college to refund the excess fee collected from them during the period 2017-2021 contrary to the fee fixed by the Admission Overseeing Committee (AOC) set up as per the law by the government.

‘Marketing education’

“They are running the institution for the purpose of marketing education to the students, as money-making machine, which is impermissible,” the Bench observed while declining to accept the contention made on behalf of the college management that “some of the students had voluntarily paid excess fee”.

“If the institution is running for the education of students with good intention, in all fairness, they [management of Rajarajeshwari medical college] should have directed the students not to pay the excess fee,” the Bench said while observing that “if they really maintain transparency, they should not have accepted the excess fee and being the educational institution, should act like a ‘guru’.”

Observing that it is high time for the State government to issue general directions to private medical institutes against collecting excess, the Bench directed the college to refund the excess fee collected from the petitioner students with 6% interest as per the order made by the AOC in October 2018.

The Bench also noted that the High Court in March this year dismissed the petition filed by the college, which had questioned the legality of the order passed by the AOC to return the excess fees with 6% interest.

While advising the college not to give any room for initiation of contempt of court against it, the Bench gave two weeks for the college to refund the excess fee with interest.