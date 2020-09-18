State govt. mulling over proposal to expand BUDA jurisdiction

Belagavi

18 September 2020 18:15 IST

Authority wants to bring 28 villages surrounding Belagavi city into its fold

The State government is considering a proposal to expand jurisdiction of the Belagavi Urban Development Authority (BUDA) by including 28 villages surrounding the city.

BUDA has a spread of over 192 sqkm.

When expanded, it will encompass the Belagavi airport in Sambra, Yallur, Navage, and Kadoli.

The proposal has been forwarded by the district administration. “The formal steps will be taken after the State government approves our plans,” said Preetam Nasalapure, BUDA Commissioner.

Once the new areas are included, then they will follow the BUDA rules on land use and house construction. They will also have to stick to the State government’s regulations about creating new layouts and residential and commercial complexes.

This is being planned with the vision that the city would expand on all sides in the coming two to three decades, say officers.

A vision document is being prepared, along with the comprehensive development plan (CDP). The State government has given the contract to prepare the CDP for the city. Its engineers and urban planners will soon arrive in Belagavi and work from the BUDA office.

BUDA also plans to create a residential layout in Kanabaragi on 160 acres, in partnership with farmers. The details are being worked out. The layout was planned in 2013, but was delayed due to legal problems, BUDA officers added.