Karnataka

State govt. move to give incentive welcomed

The Belagavi District Construction and Other Labourers Welfare Association has welcomed the State government’s decision to release ₹ 1,000 incentive for labourers during the COVID-19 lockdown in the State.

This move by the State government will benefit 2.1 lakh workers in the State, of which nearly 80,000 are in Belagavi district.

“We thank the State government for this decision,” advocate and association president N.R. Latur said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

