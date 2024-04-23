ADVERTISEMENT

State govt. misleading Neha murder investigation, says Vijayendra

April 23, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra paying tribute in Hubballi on Tuesday to Neha Hiremath who was stabbed to death on her college campus. | Photo Credit: PTI

While Neha Hiremath’s father Niranjan Hiremath expressed satisfaction over the progress of investigation of his daughter’s murder on Tuesday, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, who met the family, has said that the State government is trying to mislead investigation.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday after consoling the family members, Mr. Vijayendra clarified that there is no question of politicising the issue, but they have continued their protest because of the actions and statements of Ministers and the Chief Minister that indicated appeasement politics.

Mr. Vijayendra said that even when Congress leader Akanda Srinivas Murthy’s house was torched by miscreants, the Congress government failed to provide justice to their leader. Now the same is happening in the killing of Neha also and the statements of Ministers indicated appeasement, he said.

On Minister Santosh Lad’s remark about BJP doing politics, he said that such statements will further get a boost to anti-social elements. The statements by the Home Minister and the Chief Minister too are on the same lines, he said.

Mr. Vijayendra also said that the CID inquiry is not progressing at the expected levels and it seem that they are delaying it.

Regarding Maratha community members launching a protest against him for his remarks against Santosh Lad, he said that his remarks are aimed against the Minister and not the community. He also defended his remarks saying that he and his party cannot keep quiet when somebody spoke in singular terms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

