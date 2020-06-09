Karnataka govt. is thinking of providing ₹150 crore grant to city corporations: Minister

The State government is thinking of providing a ₹ 150-crore special development grant to all the 10 city municipal corporations in the State, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj has said. Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Basavaraj said that each one of the municipal corporations would get these special funds in addition to the annual grants of ₹ 100 crore.

The urban bodies have placed a demand seeking special grants. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has agreed in principle to sanction the special grants and Cabinet approval would be given shortly, he said.

Mr. Basavaraj said that poeple in tier-two cities are demanding improved basic amenities on lines with those available in Bengaluru. The annual budget of the Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike is ₹ 12,000 crore and the population of that city is 1.50 crore. Although, it is not possible to announce similar amount of grants to other city municipal corporations, the government would do its best to ensure development of other cities in the State, he said.

Property tax hike

On the hike in property tax, he defended the government’s decision and said that it has been a tradition in the State to increase property tax once in five years and accordingly, this year, property tax has been increased up to 30 %.

Following public outcry, the government has reduced property tax hike by five per cent. No further roll-back is possible. Further, there is no proposal before the government to introduce one-time settlement scheme to pay pending water cess, he added.