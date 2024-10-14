State govt. is committed to strengthening the cooperative sector, says Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the Congress government is committed to extending the necessary assistance and cooperation for the growth of the cooperative sector in the State.

Participating in the centenary celebrations of Raddi Sahakara Bank in Dharwad on Sunday night, he emphasised the need for preserving and promoting the cooperative movement.

The Chief Minister said that it is a challenging task for the cooperative banks to ensure their existence against the competition posed by commercial banks. When the management bodies of cooperative banks work with commitment and honesty, such banks prosper automatically and the performance of the century-old Raddi Bank is an example of it, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah underscored the need for cooperative banks to support farmers by extending financial assistance to them in carrying out economic activities which will help in alleviating inequalities.

On the occasion, he remembered the contribution of the former Minister and cooperative leader K.H. Patil to the cooperative movement in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the banking system in the country is strong because of the strong foundation laid by visionary leaders. He emphasised the need for banks to extend assistance to job creators.

Law Minister H.K. Patil said that the government is facing a challenging task of preventing attempts to grab assets of cooperative institutions.

“Cooperative sector is becoming weak. Due to political and administrative reasons, attempts are being made to grab assets of cooperative sector. Private entities are buying factories run by cooperative firms. If the cooperative sector becomes weak, the life of middle class will also become hard,” Mr. Patil said, making an appeal to the government to save the cooperative sector.

Tracing the history of Raddi Sahakara Bank, Mr. Patil recalled how the bank served as a secret meeting point of the freedom fighters.

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti too recalled the contribution of K.H. Patil to the cooperative movement and also his contribution in building the Raddi Sahakara Bank.

A souvenir to mark the centenary celebrations of the bank and a book on the ideology of K.H. Patil were released in the presence of Sri Vemananand Swami of Mahayogi Vemana Mutt and Sri Mallikarjun Swami of Murugha Mutt.

Ministers Ramalinga Reddy and R.B. Thimmapur, president of the National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks Laxmi Dass, president of the bank K.L. Patil and a host of leaders were present.