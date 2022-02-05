State Govt. indulging in ‘Beti Bhagao’: HDK

‘Maintain status quo on dress code’

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that while the Central Government had promised “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” (save the girl child, educate the girl child) campaign across the country, the State Government was indulging in “Beti Bhagao” (chase away the girl child) policy, referring to the hijab controversy.

Speaking to reporters, he said while education was already hit by the pandemic, this controversy was being “unnecessarily created” to further disrupt education. He urged the national parties to drop this issue and instead focus on real issues of education.

“Do not vitiate the minds of children and the atmosphere in educational institutions,” he said. He said status quo should be maintained on the dress code in schools and colleges.