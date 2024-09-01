‘State govt. has restored minority scholarship scheme that was scrapped by the BJP’

The State government has restored the minority student scholarship scheme that was scrapped by the BJP, Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan said in Hubballi on Sunday.

“The BJP stopped the scholarship scheme for minority students in 2023. We have restored it. We are now providing scholarship of ₹5 lakh to around 1,300 medical students. The Congress government has sanctioned ₹80 crore in scholarships for minority students,” he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the new building of the government Maulana Azad Pre-University College for minorities at Sadashiva Nagar in Hubballi.

The building was constructed under the Mahatma Gandhi Urban Development Scheme at an estimated cost of ₹124.38 lakh under the jurisdiction of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

The college building includes six teaching rooms, one office and toilets for boys and girls.

“We are well aware of the fact that education levels among minorities are low. Therefore, we are making all efforts to give a push to educational development of minorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps saying Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Achhe Din, but does not implement them with sincerity. No one has benefited from such slogans. The BJP is dividing Hindus and Muslims only to get political benefits,” he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced plans to provide subsidised housing to the poor in the State. “We have already released funding for 36,700 houses. Another 37,000 houses will be distributed in the coming days. A State-wide survey of those who are homeless is ongoing. In the coming days, the State government will try and provide houses to all the homeless people,” the Minister said.

Karnataka Slum Development Board Chairman and MLA Prasad Abbayya, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Swaroopa T.K., HDMC Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi and others were present.