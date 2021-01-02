‘State govt. has given ₹1,732 cr. to 35 depts.’

KALABURAGI

02 January 2021 00:23 IST

After the BJP came to power in the State, it has released ₹1,732 crore for 35 departments in Kalaburagi district, Deputy Chief Minister and district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol has said.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Mr. Karjol said that the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government has released ₹1,732 crore to the departments concerned in the district, of which ₹1,105 crore was spent on various development works.

Besides, the State government has released ₹13.12 crore for 13,123 victims whose houses were damaged in the recent floods.

A sum of ₹28.53 crore was released to take up repairs to roads, bridges and buildings damaged in floods. In Kalaburagi, 870 head of cattle are reported to have died in floods and the government has released ₹36.15 lakh compensation, he added.

Mr. Karjol said that the district has reported crop damage on 2.92 hectares of land. And, the government has released ₹ 70.04 crore in the first instalment to the farmers. The relief amount would be credited into the bank accounts of all farmers by the end of January, the Minister added.

To a query, Mr. Karjol said that 173 red gram procurement centres were opened across the district and 1.23 lakh farmers have registered themselves with these centres for selling their produce.