‘State govt. has given ₹1,732 cr. to 35 depts.’

After the BJP came to power in the State, it has released ₹1,732 crore for 35 departments in Kalaburagi district, Deputy Chief Minister and district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol has said.
Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Mr. Karjol said that the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government has released ₹1,732 crore to the departments concerned in the district, of which ₹1,105 crore was spent on various development works.
Besides, the State government has released ₹13.12 crore for 13,123 victims whose houses were damaged in the recent floods.
A sum of ₹28.53 crore was released to take up repairs to roads, bridges and buildings damaged in floods. In Kalaburagi, 870 head of cattle are reported to have died in floods and the government has released ₹36.15 lakh compensation, he added.
Mr. Karjol said that the district has reported crop damage on 2.92 hectares of land. And, the government has released ₹ 70.04 crore in the first instalment to the farmers. The relief amount would be credited into the bank accounts of all farmers by the end of January, the Minister added.
To a query, Mr. Karjol said that 173 red gram procurement centres were opened across the district and 1.23 lakh farmers have registered themselves with these centres for selling their produce.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath