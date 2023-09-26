Karnataka government forms new committee to revise school textbooks in time for next academic year

September 26, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has set up a total of five committees, including 37 members, led by Prof. M. G. Hegade to revise school textbooks in the State, in time for the next academic year.

The previous BJP regime formed a committee led by Hindutva activist Rohith Chakrathirtha to revise textbooks drafted by a committee led by noted writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa. This exercise included lessons written by several Hindutva icons, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder K.B. Hedgewar, among other changes that turned controversial.

Once the Congress came to power, with little time to revise textbooks for this academic year, it re-revised them to make some “corrections, additions and deletions” under the guidance of Prof. Ramachandrappa again, promising to bring revised textbooks for the next academic year.

Separate committees

Now, the five committees with Prof. M.G. Hegade, who taught English, a retired professor at Rani Chennamma University, Belagavi, as their convenor, will revise the textbooks again for the next academic year. Separate committees have been formed to revise first and second-language Kannada textbooks for classes I to X, and third-language Kannada textbooks for classes IX and X, and social science textbooks for classes VI to X.

Ritesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, said that this was a “short exercise to revise the textbooks to make corrections” and the committees would submit their report in the next three months.

Several objections

The order forming these five new committees says the revision has to be done as per the guidelines of the National Curriculum Framework 2005 and not the National Curriculum Framework School Education (NCFSE-2023) currently in force. Many educationists have argued that this will render the exercise “null and void”.

Development Educationist Niranjan Aradhya V.P. said that unless the State government declares they have rejected NCFSE-2023 like it has announced it has decided to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) - 2020, the 2023 framework will apply to textbooks.

“We could have developed a State Curriculum Framework, on the lines of the proposed Karnataka State Education Policy (KSEP), before initiating the process of revising textbooks,” he said. Another educationist, Sripad Bhat, who was a member of NCF-2005, concurred with Mr. Aradhya and said that the new textbooks had to be as per NCFSE-2023 guidelines.

However, Mr. Singh said that since the state government had already rejected NEP-2020 and decided to bring a KSEP, NCFSE-2023 was not applicable.

Mr. Bhat also argued that given that the present textbooks were over a decade old already, there was no point in revising them further for the fourth time now. “It would have been better to draft new textbooks as revising these textbooks has now become meaningless,” he said, adding the state government had not only not followed social justice while forming these committees, but the latest committee formed now, also includes several members who were part of both Baraguru Ramachandrappa and Rohith Chakrathirtha committees. He demanded that the notification be withdrawn and a new committee be formed to draft new textbooks, “in line with constitutional values” and legally as per the latest Curriculum Framework.