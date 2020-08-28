State govt. extends validity of vehicle documents till December 31

Bengaluru:

28 August 2020

Payment of road tax dues deferred

The State government, on Friday, issued an order extending the validity of all kinds of documents issued under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The validity of documents, which lapsed from February 1, 2020, has been extended till December 31.

In another decision, the government has also deferred the payment of road tax dues originally scheduled for August 15 to September 15, till September 30, 2020.

The order states that owners can pay the tax without penalty till September-end. However, the relaxation does not apply to the registration of new vehicles.

The decision on deferring the collection of road tax till September has not gone down well with travel operators.

Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association said, “The Karnataka government should take a cue from other governments such as Maharashtra and Gujarat and waive the tax. The operators are going through a tough time without any business. Instead of deferring payment of road tax, it should waive the tax till December”.