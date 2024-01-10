State govt. experts 1.5 lakh people for launch of Yuva Nidhi in Shivamogga

January 10, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga

The State government is expecting a turnout of 1.5 lakh people from Shivamogga and neighbouring districts to witness the launch of Yuva Nidhi, a scheme that offers financial assistance to graduates and diploma holders, to be held at Freedom Park in Shivamogga on Friday (January 12).

Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Dr. Sharanprakash Patil and Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa held a joint press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday regarding the preparations of the event, which will be attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and several Ministers in the cabinet.

Mr. Sharanprakash Patil said Yuva Nidhi, the fifth guarantee promised by the Congress party during the elections, would be launched on the birth anniversary of Swamy Vivekananda, celebrated as National Youth Day. Those completed six months after completing graduation or diploma would get financial assistance of ₹3,000 and ₹1,500 per month for two years. So far, 61,700 candidates have registered for the scheme online. He appealed to the youth to participate in the event.

Mr. Madhu Bangarappa, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, said the district administration had made all preparations for the event. “We are expecting 1.5 lakh people for the event. Besides Shivamogga, many are expected from neighbouring Davangere, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, and Chitradurga districts,” he said.

The district administration has issued instructions on the traffic diversion for the day. Parking of vehicles on the roads close to the programme venue has been prohibited on the day. The Ministers held a meeting with the officers on the preparations for the event.

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, and others were present.