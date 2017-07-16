State govt. enhances its share of institutional quota seats

Medical and dental students in Karnataka have reason to rejoice as the State government has decided to enhance its share of institutional quota seats from 30% to 50%.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said the decision was taken after students from the State demanded that the quota be increased for their benefit. He said if there was no adequate demand for the 50% of institutional quota seats, the seats would be later allotted to students from other States. The reservation has been introduced after the introduction of NEET, which opened up seats in private colleges to students across the country. The Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation has agreed to this arrangement.

With Karnataka having maximum medical colleges in the country, several candidates from other States had applied for the institutional quota seats. Over 59,000 candidates had applied for medical and dental seats in Karnataka.

Gautham Balaji, joint secretary, Karnataka Medical Students and Youth Doctors’ Association, said that despite this, students from Karnataka were still at a disadvantage as other States give higher share to their students.

However, a large number of students from other States who have applied for medical seats in Karnataka are likely to be disappointed as this decision was made “late”.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Examination Authority has also announced that the UGCET second round seat allotment results have been hosted on the KEA website.