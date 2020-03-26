State govt. employees to donate a day’s salary to CM Fund

Nearly six lakh employees of the State government have decided to donate a day’s salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19.
The Karnataka Government Employees Association (KGEA) President C.S. Shadakshari on Thursday consulted all district presidents of the association and took the decision. The money would be utilised in providing healthcare to the people suffering from the virus. A letter stating the employees’ commitment was handed over to the Chief Minister.
Mr. Shadakshari told The Hindu that the donation would be given either from March or April salary. It would amount to ₹200 crore.
