State govt. employees may get 15 CL a year

The State government has agreed to provide 15 casual leave (CL) a year to its employees who will not get holidays on the fourth Saturdays of every month.

C.S. Shadakshari, president, Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, said at a press meet here on Saturday that, after declaring the fourth Saturday as a holiday, the State government had reduced the number of CL of its employees from 15 to 10 per year.

However, as teachers and lecturers, employees serving with Department of Health and Family Welfare and other departments considered as essential services work on fourth Saturdays, they had demanded a restoration of their CL.

The association had recently apprised Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa about the problem and he agreed to provide 15 CL a year to these employees, he added.