State govt. employees demand leave till March 31, govt. issues advisory

The State Government Employees’ Association has demanded that the government grant leave upto March 31 to all government employees.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Secretary on Monday, Association president C.S. Shadakshari has said the students and staff of hostels and residential schools run by Social Welfare and Minority Welfare department including teachers should be granted leave.

“In the scenario of a total shutdown, even if we are ready to come to office and work, it may be difficult due to stoppage of public transport facility. Also, our families are worried for us,” he said in the memorandum.

“If necessary, we are ready to work from home or work for extra hours once the situation calms down,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State government has issued an advisory to various government departments to ensure COVID-19 precautions are adhered to strictly.

If any employee has fever, breathlessness and related symptoms, he/she should be immediately attended to and should be isolated. Such employees should be allowed to take leave, the advisory said.

Directing officials to avoid meetings and hold video conferences as far as possible, the advisory also officials should avoid unnecessary travel.

All entertainment centres and gyms in government buildings should be closed down and offices where public movement is high, should be cleaned and sanitised at regular intervals. All toilets in government offices should have soap and water.

If any employee’s relatives or family members are under quarantine, they should be granted leave. Employees who are aged, pregnant and those with other health issues should take extra care and should be shifted from sections that deal with public, the advisory added.

Leave option

Meanwhile, the State government has issued another order permitting those employees aged above 50 who have health issues such as diabetes, respiratory, renal and other terminal illness and wish to be under isolation to take leave till April 4 without furnishing any medical certificate.