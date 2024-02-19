State Govt. Employees Association hopeful of the launch of cashless medical treatment facility for employees on February 27

February 19, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association is expecting the State government to announce the launch of the Karnataka Arogya Sanjeevini Scheme, a cashless treatment facility for government employees and their dependents, on February 27, the day of the association’s convention in Bengaluru.

Association president C.S. Shadakshari, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, said that the officers had made preparations for the launch of the scheme on the day. “We have been demanding this scheme for many days. It has reached the final stage. We are hopeful that the CM will make an official announcement on this scheme at our convention,” he said.

Mr. Shadakshari said the association was also expecting the Chief Minister’s statement on other demands of the employees, which include implementing the recommendations of the seventh pay commission and replacing the new pension scheme (NPS) with the old one (OPS). “The NPS has been a failure in ensuring benefits for retired employees. Those who retired from the NPS, are getting a paltry sum as a pension. Even those who retired as Class 1 officers are getting ₹2,000 as a monthly pension. We are demanding the government reintroduce the old pension scheme for all those recruited after 2006,” he said.

Further, he said even if the government required some more time to implement the OPS, it was fine. “Let the government issue an executive order stopping the employees’ contribution towards the NPS. States like Chattisgarh and other states. The same model could be applied here as well,” he said.

Mr. Shadakshari said the association was expecting a turnout of over 1.5 lakh employees for the convention at Palace Grounds. “We are spending about ₹7 crore to ₹8 crore for the mega event. Bus arrangements have been made in all districts to carry the employees. Nearly 100 buses will leave from Shivamogga for the programme,” he said.

Answering a question, Shadakshari said the association had about ₹20 crore in its bank accounts. “We have saved the amount collected in the form of membership fees from the members. The government employees pay ₹200 for annual membership,” he added.