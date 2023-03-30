ADVERTISEMENT

State govt. decision to provide internal reservation among Scheduled Castes opposed

March 30, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of some Tandas have opposed the State government’s decision to provide internal reservation among Scheduled Castes, by dividing them into groups.

Members of the Banjara Kalyan Samiti of Vijayapura district held a meeting in Hallur Tanda against the announcement.

They said that the government intends to snatch the reservation benefits that their community has been enjoying for decades. They said that in the name of internal reservation, the State government is planning to deprive them of their fair share of quota. Speeches were made in Kannada and Lambani languages.

They passed a resolution that they will not let any politician enter the tanda or campaign for any party or candidate. They also demanded that all Union and State Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from Lambani community resign from their posts and join the agitation to restore the old reservation policy.

Gram panchayat member Shivanand Lamani said that similar resolutions are being adopted by various tandas across the State. He said that a copy of the resolution will be sent to the Governor’s office. Leaders Tharavappa Jadhav, former GP member, Babu Nayak, Chandra Honnappa, Shivanand Rathod, Pandappa Chauhan, Lal Singh, Murali Singh and others were present.

