State govt. committed to providing required basic facilities to sportspersons, says Minister

Published - September 09, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur inaugurating a sports hostel building in Yadgir on Monday.

Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur inaugurating a sports hostel building in Yadgir on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said that the State government is committed to providing the required basic infrastructure to sportspersons to enable them to emerge as State, national and international sportsmen.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a sports hostel building at the District Sports Stadium in Yadgir on Monday.

The hostel has been constructed at a cost of ₹2.50 crore by the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department under the State zone grants.

To encourage sportsmen, the State government has been constructing sports residential hostels. Yadgir district has been given got such a building. Young sportsmen should make use of the building, as around 50 sports students from fifth grade to seventh grade will be housed in the building. The government is keen on providing all basic sports facilities to them in phases, Mr. Darshanapur said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Laveesh Ordia, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha, Yadgir Urban Development Authority Ravi Malipatil and Prabhavathi Kalal and others were present.

