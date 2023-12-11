State govt. committed to providing quality material to school students, says Minister

December 11, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government is committed to providing quality material to school students, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said in the Legislative Council on Monday.

Responding to a question by member N. Ravi Kumar, he said that every student is getting books worth ₹397, shoes and socks worth ₹265 to ₹325.

A total of 55.43 lakh students have been given textbooks and 45.45 lakh uniforms and shoes, he said

PDS rice

Meanwhile, Minister K.H. Muniyappa told the Council that all efforts are being made to stop diversion of PDS rice to the black market.

The Department of Food and Civil Supplies is making all efforts to stop diversion of PDS rice into the black market, he said.

To a question by member Bharati Shetty and others, he said that mass inspection of 306 godowns was conducted by officials and major irregularities were found in two-three places.

“We have acted strictly in these cases. All the material has been seized, cases have been registered and the accused are being investigated,” he said.

As many as 251 cases of diversion have been detected. Of these, FIRs have been filed in 232 cases and 385 have been arrested. As many as 167 vehicles and material worth ₹31. 32 crore have been seized.

Haemophilia treatment

And, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that all district hospitals will get equipment to detect haemophilia.

In response to a question by member S. Rudre Gowda, Mr. Gundu Rao said that haemophilia treatment is already free in all district and taluk hospitals. Very soon, all district hospitals will get equipment to diagnose the condition, the Minister said.

In the first phase, select hospitals will have these facilities. The staff will be trained to provide anti-haemophilia treatment, blood transfusion, counselling, physiotherapy, intra-cranial bleeding treatment, genetic counselling and screening. The cost of treatment for each patient will be around ₹3 lakh-₹ 4 lakh. Around ₹20 crore-₹ 30 crore is being spent annually, he said.

The Haemophilia Society will be working with the government. Rehabilitation workshop will be conducted for patients. As many as 2,706 such patients have been identified in the State till now, he added.