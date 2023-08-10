ADVERTISEMENT

State govt. committed to implementing five guarantees, says Minister

August 10, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur addressing a gathering after inaugurating Gruha Jyothi scheme in Yadgir on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said that the State government is to committed to implementing the five guarantees promised during the Assembly elections.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Gruha Jyothi scheme in Yadgir on Thursday.

Mr. Darshanapur said that the State government requires ₹53,000 crore to implement the five guarantees.

The Minister said that nearly 50 lakh women in the State are using government buses for free travel every day under the Shakti scheme.

As many as 1.42 crore families have enrolled for free electricity supply every month under the Gruha Jyothi scheme. Each BPL family member is getting 5 kg of rice and also ₹170 to buy 5 kg of rice under Anna Bhagya scheme, he added.

The State government has drawn up plans to strengthen the four transport corporations as it has decided to recruit personnel for 13,000 vacant posts and buy 4,000 new buses, Mr. Darshanapur said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur presided over the programme.

