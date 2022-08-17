State govt. approves ward-wise reservation for BBMP 

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
August 17, 2022 00:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka government on Tuesday night notified the ward-wise reservation for 243 wards of BBMP.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) notified the final notification after reviewing the objections received from the general public and making suitable recommendations, according to notification.

"Government vide Notification No:UDD 102 BBS 2022(Part-1), dated 01-08-2022 and Addendum Notification No:UDD 102 BBS 2022(Part-1), dated 08-08-2022 constituted a Scrutiny Committee under the Chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Urban Development Department, to review the objections received from the general public and to make suitable recommendations. The said Scrutiny Committee scrutinized in detail all the objections received from the public regarding reservation of wards in the meeting held on 16-08-2022 and the recommendations of the committee was submitted to the Government for approval," stated a government notification issued on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The reservation of wards has been notified as per the directions of the Supreme Court order on July 28 under the Section 8(3) of the BBMP Act, 2020, and the guidelines issued by the UDD, based on the 2011 census.

"The government having accepted the recommendations made by the said Scrutiny Committee and by exercising the powers conferred under Section 8(3) of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020, based on 2011 census, the government has finalised the reservation of wards of BBMP," the notification added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Karnataka government declared ward-wise reservations draft on August 3 for BBMP to facilitate the long-delayed polls. The number of BBMP council seats was increased from 198 to 243 following a recent delimitation exercise of wards on the basis of their population by the State government.

The State government, in June 2022, promulgated an ordinance to facilitate the reservation of one-third of the seats in the BBMP council for candidates from OBC to facilitate BBMP elections which was pending since August 2020. The ordinance also restricts the total number of reserved seats to 50%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app