State govt. appoints P.S. Vastrad as Murugha Mutt administrator

December 13, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The State government on Tuesday appointed retired IAS officer P.S. Vastrad as administrator to Murugha Mutt Trust of Chitradurga and the SJM Vidya Peetha that runs educational institutions.

The appointment comes in the wake of a demand by leaders and members of Veerashaiva Lingayat community as seer of the mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru is in judicial custody since September 1, after he was arrested under the provisions of PoCSO Act on the charge of sexually harassing minor girls.

The State government has taken the decision to appoint the administrator to the mutt and the education society based on an advice of the Advocate-General and a report of the Deputy Commissioner of Chitradurga.

After the Advocate-General recommended that an administrator can be appointed under Article 162 of the Constitution for protecting the trust property and ensuring proper functioning of the educational institutions, the government had, on November 4, sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner.

The Deputy commissioner submitted the report to the government on November 10, mentioning that it had become difficult to ensure proper functioning of the educational institutions and the mutt as the seer was in judicial custody. The appointment of an administrator was necessary to prevent any irregularities in the functioning of the mutt, educational institutions and also to prevent any adverse impact on public interest, the Deputy Commissioner had said in the report.

Consequently, the State government issued a notification on Tuesday appointing P.S. Vastrad as administrator, with immediate effect. The order has been signed by Deputy Secretary to Government, Revenue Department, T.C. Kanthraj, on behalf of the Governor.