State govt. allows resumption of quarrying, albeit with a rider

Over a month after quarrying and crushing units across the State were ordered to shut business following two powerful blasts in different locations resulting in the death of 14 persons, the State government on Monday allowed resumption of quarrying and crushing activities with a rider.

While the department issued a circular allowing stone mining on Monday, it has asked for a letter of undertaking from quarry and crushing unit owners that they would abide by rules and regulations. They have been asked to submi, within 90 days, an NoC from the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) to use explosives.

Over 2,500 quarries and crushers had been asked to stop business following the blast in Shivamogga on January 22, where eight persons succumbed, and another at Chickballapur on February 24 that killed six persons.

The issue had been discussed intensively during the Budget session where members pointed out loopholes in law and methods employed by quarry owners to circumvent the law. They also highlighted the scarcity of construction material in the light of the quarrying ban.

Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani on Monday told presspersons: “Stone quarry and crusher unit owners must obtain permits from DGMS, and the undertaking have to be submitted to the government over the safe usage of explosives in designated mining areas.” He said the ban on quarrying had resulted in loss of ₹300 crore for the government exchequer.

Mr. Nirani said once quarrying and crushing activities commence, it will also bring significant employment opportunities since the ban had resulted in job loss and also the impact on the construction sector. “Owners have been laying-off large numbers of workers as they are unable to sustain the units. Meanwhile, prices of raw materials have skyrocketed in the market due to no supply. The public has been finding it difficult to purchase material,” he added.

Mr. Nirani said of the over 2,500 stone quarries and stone crushing units in the State, less than 10% have NoC from DGMS. DGMS certificate is not needed for those units that use explosives less than 2 kg and mining in less than five acres, he added.

He said th quarry owners were finding it difficult to purchase, store and operate explosives due to tough conditions imposed, and that the department will be easing the current guidelines by obtaining undertaking. The Minister warned that if the stone quarrying does not continue, the assets on which the owners have taken huge loans will become NPA.

Department to be reformed

Mines Minister Murugesh Nirani said as part of reforming the Mines and Geology Department, uniforms will be given to district-level officers and staff besides making provision for separate vehicles and wireless equipment. GPS will be installed in vehicles to monitor the movement and ex-servicemen will be recruited to security positions. “Safety kits, including helmet, gloves, shoes, safety belts and shoes, will be provided to miners and labourers,” he added.