State government will utilize services of senior citizens: CM

‘Government has reserved ₹500 crore for providing medical assistance to senior citizens with hearing disability’

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 01, 2022 21:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacting with the awardees during the World Senior Citizens Day programme organised by the Department of Senior Citizens Empowerment in Bengaluru on Saturday, | Photo Credit: special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A special scheme will be evolved to make use of the experience of senior citizens wherever it is necessary in government projects, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after inaugurating the World Senior Citizens Day programme organised by the Department of Senior Citizens Empowerment at the Ravindra Kalakshethra here on Saturday, he said the suggestions and guidance of senior citizens would be taken to build the State.

Hike in pension

Mr. Bommai said the pension for the physically challenged and senior citizens was increased after he became the Chief Minister. The health check-up of persons above 60 years of age is done twice a year and in case of health issues, the cost of treatment will be borne by the government. Free eye check-up is held in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“For those who are above 60 years , free medical tests are conducted twice a year. In case of any medical problems, the State government bears the treatment cost,” the Chief Minister said. He said free eye testing facilities and free spectacles will be provided for senior citizens. The State government has reserved ₹500 crore for providing medical assistance to senior citizens with hearing disability. Dialysis and chemotherapy facilities have been enhanced, and 12 new cancer centers will be opened soon, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Bommai lamented the growing number of old age homes in the State. “It is very unfortunate that family values are deteriorating. Families sending their elder members to old age homes is a worrying trend. People should value human relations,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
senior citizens
society

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app