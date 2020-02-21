Will strive to make agriculture more profitable: Yediyurappa

MYSURU

21 February 2020 22:46 IST

The State government is committed to making agriculture a profitable venture and encouraging organic and natural farming to reduce the detrimental impacts of the use of chemicals, said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the city on Friday. He was speaking after inaugurating Krishi Mela 2020, organised by private organisations.

Referring to the forthcoming State Budget, which he will present on March 5, Mr. Yediyurappa said he would accord importance to agriculture and take up the construction of the Kalasa Banduri project to provide drinking water in northern Karnataka.

He said it was necessary to reclaim pride of agriculture as a profession and this would require government support. “This can happen only if farmers receive fair and remunerative price for their crops,” he said.

Noting the practice of the increase in use of pesticides and insecticides, Mr. Yediyurappa said this was poisoning the food produced and causing soil to lose fertility. Besides, there is the practice of artificial ripening of fruits by using chemicals, and this should stop, said the Chief Minister.

He also noted the tendency of the present generation of abandoning agriculture and migrating to urban areas in search of jobs. He urged youth to take pride in agricultural activities and reiterated government support to making the agriculture sector more profitable.

Mixed cropping

Mr. Yediyurappa also urged farmers to take up mixed cropping as it would be more profitable and would be an insurance against price collapse of one crop. This requires relatively less water and the government is supportive of this practice, he added. Drawing attention to the Union Budget, which was presented on February 1, Mr. Yediyurappa said the Modi government had allotted 9.5% of the total budget to the agriculture sector and this showed its concern for farmers.

Minister in charge of Mysuru V. Somanna, Agriculture Minister B.C. Pail, Minister for Horticulture and Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda, and UoM Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar were among those present.