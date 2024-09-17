State government urged to promulgate Ordinance to implement internal reservation in Karnataka

The State government has been urged to decide on promulgating an Ordinance to implement internal reservation in Karnataka at its Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, even as several intellectuals have lent support to the demand.

Activists of the Federation of Scheduled Castes for Social Justice, who met here on Monday, urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take a decision on the Ordinance and incorporate recommendations made by the A.J. Sadashiva, the H.N. Nagmohan Das, and the H. Kantharaj Commissions that conducted a socio-economic survey or the caste census.

Warning of launching a Statewide struggle to bring pressure on the government, the federation said that the Cabinet has to decide on implementing the internal reservation on Tuesday and it should be implemented within two months.

Among those who signed the memorandum include writers Devanur Mahadeva, Baragur Ramachandrappa, Banjagere Jayaprakash, Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy, retired Supreme Court judge V. Gopal Gowda, former chairpersons of Backward Classes Commission Ravi Varma Kumar and C.S. Dwarkanath, and former BSP State president Marasandra Muniyappa.

“We are reminding the Congress of its promises made to us on the issue. When we met (Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi in Vijayapura during elections, he was sympathetic to our demands and had said he favoured social justice. The Congress manifesto and Mr. Siddaramaiah had promised to work towards internal reservation,” the federation’s chief convener Basavaraj Kowtal said.

He said that they had already discussed the matter with the Chief Minister and hoped that a favourable decision would be taken. “After a three-decade struggle, the Supreme Court ruling has given the State government an opportunity to implement the internal reservation by itself.”

