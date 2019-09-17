State government to take a relook at RTE amendment

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said the State government would re-examine the amendment to the State’s Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) rules that prioritises government schools over private counterparts while allocating seats to students applying under the quota.

Last month, the Supreme Court had sought a reply from the State government after a group of parents filed an appeal challenging the amendment. Speaking on the sidelines of an interaction with students from his Assembly constituency, Mr. Suresh Kumar said the government would review the amendment before starting the admission process for the next academic year. “This year, the process has already been completed with the new rules and hence, we cannot change it,” he said.

According to the new amendment, it is not mandatory for private unaided schools to admit economically-backward students if there are government or aided schools in the same locality. With this, the number of seats under the RTE quota in private schools had declined sharply. In the 2019-20 academic year, there were only 17,784 RTE quota seats in aided and unaided schools — a reduction of 88% from last year’s 1.52 lakh seats, of which 68,202 were for LKG alone. The number of applications, too, saw a 92.7% drop from the 2018-19 academic year, which saw 2.38 lakh applications for seats under the RTE reservation quota. Last month, the RTE Students and Parents’ Association had met with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa asking him to scrap the amendment. The Chief Minister’s Office had later asked the Department of Primary and Secondary Education to examine this issue.

B.N. Yogananda, general secretary of RTE Students and Parents’ Association, said if the government reverses the amendment, the move will benefit thousands of parents and students who could get access to English-medium education in private schools. “There are only 1,000 English-medium (government) schools. Parents from lower-economic backgrounds want seats in private schools and want the cost to be borne by government,” he said.