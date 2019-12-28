State government to look into grant of land for Jesus statue

The political tussle over efforts by senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar to install a mega statue of Jesus in Kapali Betta, Kanakapura, continued with Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy on Saturday stating that the State government would look into the grant of grazing land (gomala) for installing the statue.

A decision on whether to withdraw the land on which the statue was coming up would be taken after consulting Revenue Minister R. Ashok, he told reporters in Hassan. “Having a statue is a matter of personal faith, but making use of gomala land obtained by paying only 10% of the value is not right. In our view, the decision taken by the previous Cabinet on granting land was not right. Courts also do not approve making use of gomala land like this,” he said. The Minister said Mr. Shivakumar was free to install a statue, but not on gomala land.

In Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the government would take a call on withdrawal of land after getting a report from the authorities concerned. He said that Kapali Betta was a Hindu religious centre and people feel that it was not proper to set up a statue of another faith there.

Meanwhile, some officials from Ramanagaram district reportedly visited the location for inspection.

Cong. takes exception

Taking exception to the BJP’s stance, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre alleged that they have been usurping communal sentiments by raising religion-based issues. The BJP leaders have been targeting religious minorities.

Leaders such as Anantkumar Hegde are “unfit” for Indian politics. Ministers such as C.T. Ravi should introspect their future in politics, Mr. Khandre said.