State government to introduce welfare schemes for taxi drivers

The State government would soon implement new welfare schemes for taxi drivers, including those of aggregators Uber and Ola, following the report submitted to government by the Taxi Drivers’ Committee, Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge has said.

Speaking at a district-level conference of the Taxi Drivers’ Association in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Kharge assured that the government would introduce welfare schemes for the drivers. Referring to the demand by the association to relax the rules for drivers, the Minister said he would discuss with Transport Department officials in this regard. Directions have been issued to resolve any difference between the management and owners/drivers of the taxies. Mr. Kharge also announced ₹3 crore for the construction of a bhavan for them in Kalaburagi.

The Social Welfare Department has launched new self-employment scheme — Airavata. The government will provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to each beneficiary. The scheme involves partnering with service providers and aggregators to provide employment for SC and ST youth through ownership of cabs and taxis. The government has invested around ₹225 crore to promote 4,500 cabs and taxis across the State.