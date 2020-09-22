State government to build houses for pourakarmikas in urban local bodies

The State government will build housing complexes for all pourakarmikas in all urban local bodies, Belagavi district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has said.
He was speaking in Gokak on Sunday after inaugurating a three-floor housing complex for pourakarmikas of Gokak Municipal Corporation. The Union and State governments are implementing several schemes to make the lives of pourakarmikas better, he said.
He said that the housing complex that includes ground plus two floors in Gokak was built at a cost of ₹ 1.3 crore under the Gruha Bhagya scheme. Similar amounts of money will be spent for such housing complexes across the State. Construction will be taken up by the Slum Clearance Board or other agencies, he said. All pourakarmikas will get free houses in stages, he added.
He said that he was not worried about the party’s plans for the expansion of the State Cabinet. “That is left to the Chief Minister and the party high command. I am only an ordinary worker and I will not worry about it. I will do whatever the party asks me to do,” he said. He, however, said that he would like his party colleagues H. Vishwanath and MTB Nagaraj to be inducted into the Cabinet. He also said that he would welcome if the former Minister Umesh Katti was made a Minister again.
