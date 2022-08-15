State government to acquire 1,000 acres of land for industrial hub in Kalaburagi

Murugesh R. Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, at the parade in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

ADVERTISEMENT

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani said that 1,000 acres of land will be acquired in Kalaburagi for setting up of an industrial hub.

After unfurling the tricolour and inspecting the 75th Independence Day parade at the District Armed reserve Police grounds in Kalaburagi on Monday, Mr. Nirani said that the State government would acquire 1,000 acres of land near Kalaburagi airport on the outskirts of the city to create infrastructure for boasting industrial growth.

Sharing his vision for the State’s industrial growth, Mr. Nirani said that the with State government’s industrial-friendly policies in order to create a conducive atmosphere for investors and attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDI), nearly 42% of FDI into the country is from Karnataka. In the IT-BT sector, Karnataka is in the top position, and it is known as Silicon Valley of India, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nirani said that the World Economic Forum Meet held at Davos, Switzerland, recently, proved fruitful for Karnataka in drawing huge investments. The State would get investment worth ₹1 lakh crore in the next 3-4 months. The State government is expecting a whooping investment of ₹5 lakh crore in terms of MoUs at the Global Investors meet to be held in Bengaluru from November 2 to 4.

Lauding the district administration for various initiatives, Mr. Nirani said that Revenue Department has updated Pahanis and disposed of 126 land litigation cases which were pending since 2010. The district has obtained 5th place in the State in disposing of Sakala applications and stood at 7th position in updating of land records.

Mr. Nirani lauded the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant V. Gurukar for launching Spandana-one stop public grievance redressal platform in the district.

Tableau on creating awareness of programmes in the Women and Child Welfare Department was demonstrated by Kalaburagi zilla panchayat.

Felicitation

Mr Nirani also felicitated ten progressive farmers, and three Deputy Superintendents of Police - Shankargouda Patil, Inamdar and Gangadhar for being selected for President’s medal for meritorious service. Six meritorious students who secured highest marks in PU exams were also honoured on the occasion.

The Minister also distributed specially designed vehicles for seven differently abled persons.