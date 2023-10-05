State government plans to launch Gruha Arogya for all

October 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government plans to launch Gruha Arogya, a comprehensive health care scheme for all, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

He was speaking after a meeting of Health Department officials of the northern division.

This will start with a door-to-door survey of health indicators and health check-up to offer possible diagnosis. Also, the department will launch the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KABHI).

Large-scale awareness programmes aimed at disease prevention will be taken up under the scheme. All eligible beneficiaries will be covered under free health care schemes. The department will distribute medicine to patients and get surgeries and other procedures done free.

In the first phase, the survey will be carried out in eight districts. The survey will not only identify individual patients but also trace the magnitude of disease prevalence. Focus will be on lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

The Minister visited the primary health centre in Mugat Khan Hubli along with senior officers.

