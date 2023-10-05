ADVERTISEMENT

State government plans to launch Gruha Arogya for all

October 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The State government plans to launch Gruha Arogya, a comprehensive health care scheme for all, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

He was speaking after a meeting of Health Department officials of the northern division.

This will start with a door-to-door survey of health indicators and health check-up to offer possible diagnosis. Also, the department will launch the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KABHI).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Large-scale awareness programmes aimed at disease prevention will be taken up under the scheme. All eligible beneficiaries will be covered under free health care schemes. The department will distribute medicine to patients and get surgeries and other procedures done free.

In the first phase, the survey will be carried out in eight districts. The survey will not only identify individual patients but also trace the magnitude of disease prevalence. Focus will be on lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

The Minister visited the primary health centre in Mugat Khan Hubli along with senior officers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US