State government planning to open jewellery retail outlets

Bengaluru

19 March 2021 00:38 IST

Establishments to sell gold coins with Gandaberunda emblem

In a pioneering step, the State government is planning to open jewellery retail outlets and promote the yellow metal with ‘Brand Karnataka’ image.

Karnataka, which is the only State in the country that produces gold, is planning to open jewellery shops to sell gold coins with the State emblem, Gandaberunda, in partnership with private jewellers.

Murugesh R. Nirani, Minister for Mines and Geology, said, “The State government is planning to produce gold jewellery on the lines of State-run Mysore Silks and Mysore Sandalwood Soaps which have a huge market and reputation among customers. Gold bars will also be sold in the retail outlets”.

The government’s plan is also to produce and sell gold coins with Gandaberunda (mythical two-headed bird) embedded on them, aimed at attracting more customers since the yellow metal produced by the State is guaranteed for purity, said the Minister.

“This landmark initiative will help the government generate more revenue and employment opportunities. Since gold is one of the most popular investment choices of the people, the government’s venture is expected to achieve great success,” Mr Nirani told reporters after meeting with jewellers’ association and jewellery designers here at the Vikasa Soudha on Thursday.

The State government is planning to set up a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) exclusively for jewellery in Kalyana region for the overall development of the region.

Setting up of SEZ will prompt industrialists to make investments in the region and thereby push economic growth and employment opportunities. A jewellery park is also on the cards. The government is planning to modernise the Hutti Gold Mines and enhance its capacity with a view to double the State’s gold production.