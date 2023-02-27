State government-owned MEI created sham contracts to deny benefits of regular employment to labourers: HC

February 27, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Observing that the State government-owned Mysore Electrical Industries Ltd., (MEI) had entered into a ‘sham and camouflage’ contract with private entities to deny benefits of regular employment to some of the labourers, the High Court of Karnataka directed the MEI to reinstate and regularise those labourers who have lost jobs following termination of labour contracts in 2000.

The court also directed the MEI to regularise their services subject to availability of vacancies and in the event of there being no vacancies, as and when vacancies arise, the company should give preference to the aggrieved labourers, who are the members of trade union, Engineering and General Workers’ Union, if they are found suitable, by relaxing the condition as to maximum age and also the academic qualifications.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by MEI, which had questioned the Industrial Tribunal’s 2011 order in favour of the labourers, who had raised the industrial dispute way back in 2000.

The labourers are working in the fields of house-keeping, gardening, loading and unloading, painting, cooking, packing, electrical, etc since 1995 and it was alleged that subsequently their services were shifted by the MEI to certain private agencies, providing service of labourers on contract, without their consent and they were regarded as ‘contract labourers’.

After the private contractors terminated their contract with MEI around 66 labourers lost their job resulting in the dispute.

“The claim of the employer [MEI] itself appears to be completely dishonest and such a claim without due compliances appears to be only for the purpose of depriving the workers of their due amounts,” the Court observed while pointing out that MEI had not even produced so called contract with private agencies and the labourers.

The court also observed: “Once this Court comes to a finding that the agreement is sham and camouflage, the workmen cannot be denied their just benefits. In the present case, there is no agreement at all, it is only a contention by the employer [MEI]. The said contention is also sham and to cover up the liability of the employer to make payment of due amounts to the workmen.