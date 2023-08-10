State government orders closure of eight tyre pyrolysis units in Humnabad of Bidar district

August 10, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In a major crackdown on industries polluting environment with discharge of toxic effluent into waterbodies, the State government has ordered the closure of eight tyre pyrolysis units in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district.

Besides the closure order against these eight tyre pyrolysis units, the government has served notice on two pharmaceutical companies to shut down their plants.

Referring to the Government Order on August 6, Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Eshwar B. Khandre confirmed that the closure orders have been served on companies to reduce emissions from factory units and industries and ensure pollution-free environment.

Following multiple complaints against these tyre pyrolysis units, Mr. Khandre inspected the units in the industrial area in Humnabad town on May 30 and directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to act tough against industries violating the Environmental Protection Act 1981.

Following his directive, a team of officials visited the industrial units and conducted a thorough inspection of various units for two days on July 23 and 24 and collected samples from eight units, MK Industries, KGN Industries, M.B. Industries, O.R. Pyrolysis Plant, 6H Industries, Limra Industries, Pioneer Industries and New Himalaya Plastic Industries, and ordered their immediate closure.

The expert team collected feedback from various circles, including the organisations, the local residents and public representatives, prior to recommending closure of these units.

In the background of high water pollution caused by tire pyrolysis units in Humnabad Industrial Zone, units have been ordered to be closed permanently.

He said that this action has been taken in the context of public health and protection of water sources.

As some of the industrial units in Kolhar Industrial Area in Bidar district that were established 40 years ago, have polluted the groundwater table with the continuous discharge of residual, Mr. Khandre also instructed the KSPCB officials to take strict steps to prevent pollution.

In the first week of June, the officials visited the Kolhar Industrial Area and conducted an inspection and submitted a report. The board will take action against the industrial units causing pollution in this area too.